Gurugram, A gang allegedly extorted ₹6.5 crore from a Gurugram businessman in a honey-trap case, said police. Gang extorts ₹6.5 crore from Gurugram businessman in honey-trap case

The businessman had befriended a Meghalaya woman through Facebook, who posed as an air hostess.

Following the complaint of the businessman, an FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station, the police said.

According to the victim's complaint, in 2020, the businessman became friends with the woman through Facebook. They started talking and he shared his WhatsApp number and started sending her photos and asked for photos from her too.

The businessman further stated that the woman, along with her mother, allegedly began engaging in sexually explicit chats with him. She also allegedly sent him some semi-nude photos. In 2021, she began sending him screenshots of their chats. Later, the businessman blocked her number.

"She then sent me an edited photo from another number and blackmailed me, demanding money. I then transferred the money on May 2 in 2021 to her brother's bank account, which she had provided me. On August 14, 2021, she called me and said that her father was the SDM in Shillong and she would tell him the whole story. After which the alleged SDM assured me that he would soon return the money.

"Soon after, the alleged SDM also demanded money in the name of a pilot course. After some days, when I asked for money, she made me talk to her mother, who introduced herself as a lawyer in a Meghalaya court. In December 2022, Kim made a new story that her SDM father had died and emotionally took ₹32.38 lakh to open a liquor shop," the businessman said in his complaint.

Later, the accused claimed she was marrying a police officer deployed in the security team of the Meghalaya deputy chief minister. They promised to return all their money after her marriage by selling property worth ₹100 crore in Goa, he added.

"One day, Kim told me she was pregnant and her brother wanted to change jobs. She also made up a story that her mother had cancer and needed to travel to Australia for treatment. She needed money for her treatment. They pressured me into transferring money for this as well.

"She told me that she was coming to a Gurugram hospital to deliver her baby and claimed she had a premature baby and asked for money for her and her baby's treatment. When I refused to give the money, the accused contacted my son and wife and sent them objectionable photos," he added in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and started an investigation, a senior police officer said.

