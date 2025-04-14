Ggm body orders clean-up of Ghata Urban forest

Less than a year after its launch, Gurugram’s first urban forest in Ghata is in disrepair, with illegal dumping, broken fencing, and encroachments turning the 40-acre site into a “neglected dumping ground”. Divisional forest officer RK Jangra said a clean-up has been ordered and boundary repairs will begin soon. “We have directed our teams to clear the waste and repair the fencing. Patrolling will also be increased. However, long-term protection requires public support and responsible civic behaviour,” he said. Officials added that water bodies and grasslands will also be developed inside the forest to support wildlife, especially during summer. Illegally dumped arbage near Ghata village. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Despite ₹1.5 crore sanctioned for fencing and infrastructure, large parts of the boundary wall have collapsed or been damaged, allowing illegal entry, timber theft, and waste dumping.

“This was supposed to be a model project for all urban forests across Haryana. But now, Ghata forest looks more like a dumping ground than a green space,” said Joginder Singh, former RWA president of Sushant Lok 2 and 3. Residents from Sectors 56 and 57 said complaints to the forest department have gone unanswered. “Without enforcement, it is at risk of being lost forever,” said Dinesh Kumar.

Activist Vaishali Rana criticised the fencing design, saying it disrupts wildlife movement. She called for an Aravalli Task Force, drone surveillance, and greater public involvement. “Without sustained efforts,” she said, “the forest will be buried under waste.”