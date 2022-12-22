Ggm cops form SIT to probe Vij’s car breakdown

Gurugram: Gurugram police on Wednesday formed a special investigation team to probe the alleged breakage of one of the suspensions of the official car of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, when he was travelling on the KMP Expressway to reach Gurugram from Ambala.

The incident took place near Bilaspur on December 18, and the front right suspension of the Mercedes Benz E200 allegedly broke into two pieces, while the car was moving.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police said the SIT would be headed by deputy commissioner of police (east) Virender Vij and will include assistant commissioner of police Vikas Kaushik, a forensic expert, a sub-inspector and one motor mechanic each of the Gurugram police and the Haryana Roadways.

Boken said that Vij’s official car is presently in an authorised company workshop and is undergoing repairs.

After the incident, Vij had tweeted: “Escaped miraculously while travelling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when the shocker of my official Mercedes Benz E200 broke into two pieces on the KMP Expressway”.