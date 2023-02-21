Ggm MP releases postal stamp in memory of former Haryana CM

Gurugram: A postal stamp in memory of former Haryana chief minister Raja Rao Birender Singh was by the secretary of the India Post department and Union minister and Gurugram Member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday. The postal stamp was released at a public function in Gurugram.

Addressing the gathering, MP Singh, who is the son of the former chief minister, said that a nationalist party with a full majority in the Lok Sabha has formed a government in the country after decades under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “This is the reason why forgotten heroes of the country such as Rao Birender Singh are being remembered and honoured for the work they did for the people”.

The MP further said, “This postal stamp honours Rao Birender Singh, who worked for the poor, marginalised and underprivileged sections of the society throughout his life. He also worked tirelessly for the unity of the country at a time when the country got Independence”.

Singh also said that his father was the first non-Congress chief minister of a state after Independence and he also served as a Union minister in several key ministries in successive governments. “I thank the Union government for releasing the postal stamp in my father’s memory,” he said.

The postal stamp was jointly released by MP Singh and Vineet Pandey, secretary, India Post.

Rao Birender Singh first served as a minister in the state of Punjab, and later as the second chief minister of Haryana in 1967. He also served as a minister in the Union cabinet a number of times. He passed away in Gurugram in 2009.

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar sent a message on the release of the postal stamp commemorating Rao Birender Singh. He described him as a popular leader of the masses, who always espoused the cause of the people, particularly the weaker sections of society and contributed a lot to nation building.