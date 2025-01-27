GMDA builds new options to redress public grievances

Gurugram The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has created multiple options for residents to reach out to the civic agency and get their grievances addressed. Complaints to the authority can also be lodged through the IVRS number 18001801817, WhatsApp numbers 9873353224, 7840001817; emailed -- services.gmda@gmail.com, or be shared on the GMDA’s social media handles on Facebook -- gmdauthority, Twitter -- @officialgmda, and Instagram -- @officialgmda. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents can now lodge civic and other complaints using My Gururgam application developed by the authority, and on a whatsapp number. The complaints related to the GMDA and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are sent to respective departments, and tracked till resolution, said a senior GMDA official requesting anonymity.

Complaints to the authority can also be lodged through the IVRS number 18001801817, WhatsApp numbers 9873353224, 7840001817; emailed -- services.gmda@gmail.com, or be shared on the GMDA’s social media handles on Facebook -- gmdauthority, Twitter -- @officialgmda, and Instagram -- @officialgmda.

“The complaints are identified through a ticket number, sent to respective departments and teams and tracked till these are resolved. A separate team has been created for complaint handling and resolution, which tracks and responds immediately to these complaints,” said PK agarwal, head, Smart City division, GMDA.

The authority said that they have been improving the complaint handling system since last July, and now they have created a robust and responsive backend. “Residents can send photos, identify issues and problems related to both GMDA and MCG through this system. We will ensure that these issues reach the right authorities and get resolved. The available technology has made it easier to lodge complaints and for us to track these, and solve the problems,” said Agarwal.

According to authority’s official stats, it received 5,575 complaints through email from July 2024 to December 2024, while it received 3,547 complaints on Facebook, 6,055 on “X” and 1,859 complaints via Instagram. This is apart from direct complaints over the phone.

“We try to respond to most of these complaints at the earliest and also to get the matters resolved. We want more people to reach out to GMDA so that public issues come to the knowledge of the authority and get resolved,” Agarwal said.