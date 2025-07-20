GMDA builds slip road on SPR to ease traffic congestion

Gurugram: In an effort to prevent traffic jams and congestion on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the GMDA has constructed a slip road about 200 meters ahead of its intersection with the Sector 75 and 75A road, which had witnessed a major cave in last Wednesday after heavy rain. Due to heavy rainfall last Wednesday, a portion of the slip road at the intersection of SPR and Sector 75 and 75A road had caved in, and a truck carrying liquor had got stuck in a very large cavity. Heavy congestion and traffic jams were witnessed for the next three to four days on this section of the road. (HT PHOTO)

GMDA officials said that this crossing faces heavy congestion during peak hours and to prevent this, they have constructed a 200-metre-long slip road prior to the crossing opposite the SPR police post.

Due to heavy rainfall last Wednesday, a portion of the slip road at the intersection of SPR and Sector 75 and 75A road had caved in, and a truck carrying liquor had got stuck in a very large cavity. Heavy congestion and traffic jams were witnessed for the next three to four days on this section of the road and the GMDA had decided that repair work will be carried out by contractors at their own cost, officials said.

A senior GMDA official said that they are constructing a slip road around 200 metres ahead of the intersection to ensure that vehicles going towards Sector 75, Sector 75A road don’t have to stop at the traffic signal. “There is heavy traffic on this road and a lot of congestion can be avoided if commuters use the slip road which shall be completed in the next few days,” he said, adding that traffic towards Manesar and adjoining areas use this road to reach NH 48.

Apart from constructing the slip road, GMDA officials said that they will soon finalise the detailed project report for construction of the elevated Southern Peripheral Road, which will connect Vatika Chowk with NH 48. It will have an elevated section of 5.3 kilometres and it will have ramps for entry and exit of vehicles.

“We have already got approval for the construction of the elevated SPR and this road will connect the Dwarka Expressway with the Sohna elevated highway and the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway,” said the GMDA official.