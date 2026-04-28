GMDA chief inspects key Gurugram junctions, orders infra fixes

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO PC Meena on Monday inspected key locations across the district, including Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Mahavir Chowk, and directed officials to address gaps in civic infrastructure on priority. The visit comes a day after Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed works along NH-48 and the stormwater drains in the area and asked officials to expedite projects. Inspections at Subhash, Rajiv and Mahavir chowks; focus on drainage, NMT corridors, traffic easing, waste removal and safety measures. (HT Photo)

At Subhash Chowk, Meena reviewed road and drainage infrastructure and issued directions for immediate improvement. According to a GMDA spokesperson, he instructed officials to strengthen the drainage network through desilting, development of bioswales, and creation of additional water traps and road gullies connected to surface drains. Officials were also asked to cover open manholes, remove encroachments to facilitate service lane development, and create designated auto stands and proper bus bays to ease congestion.

“The objective of these visits is to identify and address critical infrastructure gaps in a time-bound manner. All agencies have been directed to work in close coordination and ensure timely execution so that visible improvements are achieved on the ground,” Meena said in a statement.

At Rajiv Chowk, the CEO reviewed non-motorised transport (NMT) infrastructure and held on-site discussions with NHAI officials, directing them to explore optimising the corridor, including its possible use as an alternative route for two- and three-wheelers. He also inspected the District Court stretch nearby, focusing on urban greenery and road safety.

During inspections at Maharana Pratap Chowk and Atul Kataria Chowk, Meena directed beautification of intersections, construction of pedestrian walkways, development of bioswales within green belts, and adoption of drip irrigation systems. The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) was asked to expedite ongoing sewer-laying works at Atul Kataria Chowk.

On the stretch from Atul Kataria Chowk to Signature Tower, Meena flagged illegal dumping of soil and C&D waste and directed deployment of security guards to protect public spaces.

At Kanhai Chowk, officials were asked to repair and upgrade footpaths and green belts, strengthen service roads, and develop new slip roads. The inspection also covered the Sector 29 stretch from Signature Tower to Millennium City Centre, where directions were issued for desilting drains, clearing debris, and removing illegal advertisement posters, the spokesperson cited above said.