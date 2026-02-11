GMDA chief warns contractors of strict action over delays and poor quality works

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority chief executive officer PC Meena on Monday directed officials to take strict action against contractors failing to meet timelines or quality standards, amid concerns over damaged roads, waterlogging and sewage leaks. The directions came during a review meeting with Infrastructure division officials. This followed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini taking cognisance of damaged roads and directing priority repairs earlier on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

This followed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini taking cognisance of damaged roads and directing priority repairs earlier that day. “There will be zero compromise on quality, safety or timelines, and any lapse affecting public convenience will be dealt with strictly. All works must meet prescribed standards and timelines to deliver visible improvement for citizens,” Meena stated Tuesday.

He directed that lapses in quality or timelines be viewed seriously, with public convenience and safety as the top priority. Junior engineers must monitor central verges daily for timely curb stone repairs, painting and finishing. Broken slabs and open manholes along footpaths must be rectified.

Meena also highlighted the need for a fully functional drainage system. All SDOs and JEs must certify that surface drains under their jurisdiction are thoroughly desilted and connected end-to-end with master stormwater drains.

To ease congestion, he directed improvement of T-junctions and slip roads, and said trees should be preserved during footpath and cycle track development. He asked GMDA and MCG to jointly identify locations with construction waste or silt dumped on roads, launching a one-time special drive to clear debris and remove defunct electric poles.

Meena said contractors with unsatisfactory performance will be disqualified from upcoming GMDA projects, with notices issued to non-performing agencies.