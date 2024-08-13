 GMDA clears 2.8km road encroachments in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
GMDA clears 2.8km road encroachments in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Aug 14, 2024 05:38 AM IST

According to officials, during the drive, the enforcement team demolished 36 hutments, 12 tea stalls, 25 temporary shops, among others

The enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) conducted a demolition drive late on Monday, clearing illegal encroachments along a 2.8-kilometre stretch of the sector-dividing road and green belts in Sectors 33, 38, 32, 46, and 47. The drive was initiated in response to multiple complaints from residents, said officials.

This operation is part of an ongoing effort by the GMDA enforcement team, which has conducted several similar drives over the past month.
This operation is part of an ongoing effort by the GMDA enforcement team, which has conducted several similar drives over the past month. (HT Photo (Representational Image))

RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA, stated that the operation began at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where a significant number of unauthorised shanties, shops, and unlicensed street vendors had established themselves along the stadium’s boundary wall without permission from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

“We have received several complaints from area residents, and action was taken against illegal commercial activities being carried out in the green belts and along the carriageway of the road. The vendors who got permission from MCG could operate but were asked to follow the norms strictly. Illegal encroachments will not be allowed along GMDA roads,” Bhath added.

According to officials, during the drive, the enforcement team demolished 36 hutments, 12 tea stalls, 25 temporary shops, two building material shops, four plant nurseries, and three dhabas. This operation is part of an ongoing effort by the GMDA enforcement team, which has conducted several similar drives over the past month to remove illegal commercial units along sector roads following complaints from residents and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

GMDA clears 2.8km road encroachments in Gurugram
