GMDA finalises Ambedkar Chowk flyover to ease traffic jams

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has finalised the tender for construction of a flyover at Ambedkar Chowk, where master roads from sector 45, 46, 51, and 51 intersect, said officials. The two-lane flyover towards Sohna highway aims to cut peak-hour waits of up to 10 minutes at the busy sector junction. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The aim is to reduce congestion at the junction, which sees heavy jams, particularly during peak hours. The authority officials said the tender will be floated by February 15 and work will be carried out on the pattern of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), taking into account the existing traffic movement.

The construction of the approximately 1-kilometer-long flyover will be completed in 18 months and cost around ₹37 crore. Despite traffic signals, the commuters have to wait for 8 to 10 minutes to cross the road due to heavy traffic movement, added officials.

The authority has planned to construct two-lane flyover towards Sohna highway.

Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, said that the design for the construction is ready. “The tender is prepared by the consulting company and will be floated by mid February. Construction will begin within next three to four months and the structure will be completed by end of next year,” he said.

Godara added that motorists would not face any difficulty during the construction. Barricades will be placed and the road will remain open.

A tender for construction of a flyover at Sati Chowk (sector 85-86-89-90 Chowk) will also be floated by month-end, GMDA officials said, anticipating increased traffic at the intersection.