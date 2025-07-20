Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
GMDA fines 99L on contractor for delaying repair of 9 key roads

ByAbhishek Behl
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 06:41 pm IST

Due to the delay in repair of these roads, residents alleged that they were facing a lot of inconvenience as most roads had developed large potholes

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has imposed a penalty of 99 lakh on a contractor for delaying the special repair of nine master sector roads in the city. The department had earlier imposed a penalty of more than 1 crore against the same contractor for delaying the repair of 13 other key roads, which included the Major Sushil Aima Road in Palam Vihar and Sector 9, 9A master sector roads, officials said.

According to the authority, the contractor has failed to achieve the required milestones in keeping with the work awarded by the authority on December 19, 2024. It was due to be completed by September 15, 2025. (HT Archive)
A senior GMDA official said that taking serious cognizance of the delay in repairing nine key master roads, the authority has decided to impose a penalty of over 98 lakh on the Hisar-based contractor.

According to the authority, the contractor has failed to achieve the required milestones in keeping with the work awarded by the authority on December 19, 2024. It was due to be completed by September 15, 2025.

The special repair of master dividing roads, which was allotted to the contractor included the master sector road of Sector 30/31, Sector 33/34, Sector 57 part I and II, Sector 49/50, Sector 69/70, Sector 70/75, Sector 70/70A, Sector 25/28 and Sector 24/26.

“The progress achieved for this work is not at all proportionate to the time lapsed. Your agency has failed to achieve the milestones as fixed in the agreement. Despite repeated persuasion by the department and various correspondences, your firm has failed to complete the work on time,” said the notice issued by GMDA on July 11.

A senior GMDA official, who is aware of the matter said that the delay in special repair of roads has been taken very seriously by the authority as those roads which were re-laid recently have been badly damaged due to rainfall. “If these roads were repaired timely there would have been no folding of the road surface. A penalty has been imposed on the contractor as per the contract agreement,” he said.

Due to the delay in repair of these roads, residents alleged that they were facing a lot of inconvenience as most roads had developed large potholes. “I had met the GMDA officials and apprised them of the poor condition of the Major Sushil Aima Road, which was re-laid about a month earlier. The authority must take strict action in such matters,” said Pankaj Yadav, a lawyer, who is a resident of Sector 22.

Follow Us On