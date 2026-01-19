GMDA flags 52 dust hotspots, begins cleanup after citizen complaints

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has identified 52 locations across the city as dust pollution hotspots and initiated on-ground action to cover exposed soil and clear loose material, officials said on Saturday, following repeated complaints by residents over deteriorating air quality. Officials said most stretches are already being addressed, with remaining sites to be resolved within a month as residents continue monitoring conditions. (HT Archive)

GMDA teams have begun site-wise inspections and cleanup drives at these locations, with officials stating that more vulnerable stretches will be taken up in the coming days as part of a wider effort to curb dust pollution on key roads and neighbourhood areas. The authority said uncovered construction material, loose soil and muddy road edges were major contributors to dust emissions across the city.

The issue was discussed during the second monthly HT Gurugram First Dialogue, where residents raised concerns about unchecked dust, construction debris and inconsistent enforcement across the district.

Faisal Ibrahim, superintending engineer in GMDA’s infrastructure wing, said targeted action had been initiated and responsibility would be fixed on contractors. “We are addressing the dust-prone locations one by one. Our teams are covering exposed soil, removing mud and loose material from road edges and ensuring that no debris is left unattended, as these directly contribute to dust pollution. Any contractor responsible for road work on a particular stretch will be penalised if debris, soil or sand is found lying open,” he said. Ibrahim added that most identified stretches had already been taken up and the remaining locations would be resolved within a month.

Residents flagged several areas where dust pollution remains severe, including stretches around South City I and Nirvana Country. These include parts of Nirvana Road in Sector 57, the Business Zone in Sector 50, and roads near Lotus Valley School in Sector 50. Other locations highlighted were the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road near Sector 26, Emerald Hills Road in Sector 65, and areas around Sushant Lok 2 in Sector 55.

Gauri Sarin, founder of citizen group Making Model Gurugram, said residents had been independently mapping dust hotspots and sharing the findings with officials. “We have listed 89 dust-prone locations and submitted a copy to GMDA as well. The problem is visible across multiple sectors—uncovered soil, broken edges and construction material left on roadsides. After we raised the issue, officials assured us they would visit the sites and take corrective action,” she said, adding that consistent follow-up and accountability of contractors would be critical to sustaining improvements on the ground.

Sarin also highlighted growing public frustration over air pollution, noting that she began a hunger strike on New Year’s Eve to protest the city’s worsening air quality. She said the protest was aimed at demanding urgent government action to manage dust and construction waste, adding that she feels the city has become a “gas chamber” and that authorities have remained unresponsive to citizens’ health concerns.