The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to lay a new water pipeline from the Sector 51 boosting station to improve water supply in Sectors 42, 43, 53, 54 and 55, officials said on Monday. Estimates for the project are expected to be prepared within a month. GMDA plans new pipeline to boost water supply in Golf Course Road sectors

The move follows multiple complaints from residents of these sectors, located near Golf Course Road, regarding inadequate water supply.

A senior GMDA official said a survey conducted by the authority confirmed that residents were facing genuine shortages. “A survey has been conducted, and it was found that residents of these sectors and those in have a valid problem with regard to inadequate water supply. These areas are on the tail-end of the water supply network, and we have decided to lay a new pipeline to resolve this issue. By next year in June, we will make sure the supply improves,” the official said.

Officials said the proposed pipeline would take around a year to be installed.

The GMDA also expects relief from the upcoming commissioning of the Sector 72 boosting station. “The availability of water will increase once the sector 72 boosting station becomes operational,” the senior GMDA official said, adding that the facility is expected to become functional within the next couple of months.

In a related development, the authority’s enforcement wing on Monday demolished a vacant gas godown and office complex located within the Basai water treatment plant premises to facilitate expansion works.

A GMDA spokesperson said the structures were removed as the land had already been acquired and was required for expansion of the facility. “In the drive conducted today, the redundant structures were demolished, and the area was made free of any encumbrances,” the spokesperson said.

RS Batth, district town planner, GMDA, said around 250 square yards of land within the plant’s premises were cleared. “The action will pave the way for the development of the proposed 100 MLD Unit-IV, aimed at augmenting the city’s water treatment capacity and strengthening water supply infrastructure,” he said.