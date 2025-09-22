GMDA plans wider use of treated wastewater to cut fresh water dependence

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is preparing a plan to expand the use of treated wastewater from its Dhanwapur and Behrampur sewage treatment plants (STPs) to reduce reliance on fresh water and promote sustainable water management, officials said Friday. GMDA has directed departments to build infrastructure and explore new avenues for utilisation.

Chairing a review meeting at the GMDA office, CEO Shyamal Misra stressed the need to channelise treated wastewater for non-potable purposes such as agriculture, horticulture, construction, and industrial use. “We must ensure maximum use of treated water generated from STPs across all possible sectors. Enhanced adoption will help curb the discharge of unutilised treated water into drains,” Misra said.

The meeting was attended by SDM Sohna Akhilesh Yadav, officials from the Irrigation and Tourism departments, NTPC, Jhajjar Power Limited, and senior GMDA officers. Misra said industries, being large-scale consumers, could absorb a significant portion of treated water, thereby easing the demand on canal supplies and groundwater.

Currently, only a fraction of the treated water is reused, while a substantial volume continues to flow unused, officials said. GMDA has directed departments to build infrastructure and explore new avenues for utilisation. GMDA has directed departments to develop the required infrastructure and explore new avenues for utilisation. The Irrigation Department will fund and execute the pipeline projects.

To be sure, at present, the Dhanwapur STP (218 MLD) and Behrampur STP (170 MLD) together treat about 350 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage. Of this, only around 117 MLD is reused for irrigation, horticulture, industries, and construction, while the remaining volume continues to be discharged into the Najafgarh drain, according to officials.

As part of immediate steps, treated water will be supplied to the Damdama and Sultanpur regions for lake rejuvenation, groundwater recharge, and horticultural use. The Irrigation Department has also been asked to assess the feasibility of laying pipelines to Jharly, enabling diversion of water to NTPC and Jhajjar Power Limited’s thermal power plants for power generation.

In addition, the Irrigation Department has been tasked with expediting projects to extend treated water pipelines to farmlands. Officials said this will help farmers meet irrigation needs through recycled water, particularly in areas facing groundwater stress.

Misra added that subsidies on treated water charges could accelerate industry adoption. “Encouraging industries to shift to recycled water will be crucial for long-term sustainable water management,” he said. Officials noted the initiative aligns with GMDA’s larger strategy to promote circular water use and safeguard resources amid Gurugram’s rising population and industrial demand.