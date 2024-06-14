GMDA proposes flyovers at 2 major intersections in city

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared a detailed report for a ₹110 crore project to construct flyovers at Dadi Sati chowk in Sector 86 and Ambedkar Chowk in Sector 51 to tackle traffic congestions, said officials on Thursday.The GMDA will submit these proposals in an upcoming meeting, which will be chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, said the officials. A senior GMDA official said that Dadi Sati Chowk in sector 86, used by commuters to reach Pataudi from Manesar and to access sectors 84 to 95 via Dwarka expressway, is a congestion prone zone that would benefit from this yet-to-be greenlit flyover project. Dadi Sati Chowk in sector 86 where the GMDA has proposed the flyover. (HT PHOTO)

“The flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk will be around 800 metres in length and will have a construction cost of ₹59 crore. It will also have two lanes on each side and we aim that the time for construction will be two years from the date of allotment of contract,” a senior GMDA offical said.

The official added that the flyover at Ambedkar Chowk near Artemis Hospital in Sector 51 will be about 700 metres in length and will be constructed at the cost of ₹52 crore. “Similar to the Dadi Sati Chowk flyover, we are aiming for the yet-to-be proposed project to be completed within two years from the date of contract allotment,” he said.

Meanwhile, local residents welcomed the proposal to build flyovers at Dadi Sati Chowk but demanded immediate measures to resolve the traffic congestion which besets the accessibility of sectors 86 to 89. “Presently, a lot of traffic on the Dadi Sati Chowk comes from Manesar, that includes commercial vehicles, which use this road to avoid paying toll at Kherki Daula. We want the authorities to install a traffic signal at this chowk and also install height barriers to restrict large trucks. The flyover construction will take at least two years, so these solutions will alleviate the situation in short term,” said United association of New Gurugram president Pravin Malik.

According to a GMDA official, they have also planned to construct an underpass at the Bakhtawar Chowk to ease congestions but the proposal has been put on hold as pillars of the proposed Gurugram metro rail will be constructed at the same location. “The design for metro needs to be completed before we take up this project,” said another official, requesting anonymity.