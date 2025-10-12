GMDA reviews rainwater harvesting systems in Gurugram housing societies

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has launched a citywide audit of rainwater harvesting systems (RWHs) in residential group housing societies of Gurugram amid reports that many pits have become defunct due to poor maintenance. Principal advisor (Urban Development) DS Dhesi chaired a review meeting on Friday to assess the current status of these structures and directed officials to take immediate corrective measures to ensure functionality before the next monsoon season. Gurugram, India-October 10, 2025: A government official team take the sample of sector-9 road near Basai flyover, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 10 October 2025. (Photo/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek Bahl's story)

The meeting was attended by advisor (Administration) S.K. Chahal; chief town planner (CTP) Sanjeev Maan; executive engineer (Irrigation) Manish; and hydrologist Dilbeer Rana, among others.

During the discussions, GMDA officials shared findings from recent inspections conducted in the first week of Octoberacross nearly 20 residential societies in various sectors. The surveys revealed that most rainwater harvesting pits were either clogged, damaged, or abandoned, preventing proper groundwater recharge and increasing the risk of urban flooding.

Taking serious note of the lapses, Dhesi directed the preparation of a comprehensive database of all housing societies spanning over 10 acres or more that have received occupation certificates. The objective, he said, is to hold developers and resident welfare associations (RWAs) accountable for the upkeep of rainwater harvesting structures as mandated under environmental and building regulations.

Rana was also instructed to circulate updated design specifications for rainwater harvesting systems that must be uniformly adopted by developers and RWAs to ensure structural efficiency and sustainability.

Additionally, DTP RS Batthhas been asked to coordinate with the agencies and contractors responsible for installation and maintenance to identify gaps and draw up an action plan for timely repairs and desilting.

A GMDA official said the initiative is aimed at strengthening Gurugram’s water management infrastructure and reducing the city’s dependence on groundwater extraction. “Making every rainwater harvesting system operational will help replenish aquifers, minimise waterlogging, and mitigate damage to master roads during heavy rainfall,” the official said.

Officials further said that GMDA will conduct follow-up inspections in the coming months and may impose penalties on societies failing to maintain functional systems. The move, they said, reflects the authority’s focus on sustainable urban development and environmental resilience amid rapid urbanisation.

“This drive is about building a culture of accountability and conservation,” a senior official added.