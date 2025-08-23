GMDA seals two illegal concrete plants in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), in coordination with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), carried out a joint enforcement drive on Friday against two unauthorised ready mix concrete (RMC) plants in Sector 79 and sealed them for operating without valid access permissions, said a GMDA spokesperson. Any such illegally operating RMC Plants will not be spared, said district town planner RS Bhath. (Archive)

The plant along with its machinery was shut down and unauthorised approach roads were demolished to block illegal access, added the GMDA spokesperson.

RS Bhath, district town planner (DTP), GMDA and district nodal officer, enforcement said that action was initiated against these plants after repeated complaints were lodged by local residents and the authority had taken serious cognisance of these violations.

“DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development, Haryana government had issued directions that illegal RMC plants which were operating without proper permissions should be stopped from operating till they follow the norms,” said Bhath.

A GMDA spokesperson said that during a recent meeting, officials from the infra-I division of GMDA had submitted that the master sector road of sectors 78-79 was recently constructed by GMDA and it was getting damaged due to illegal plying of RMC vehicles on this road frequently.

The officials also said that these vehicles had the habit of dumping waste on the road which caused damages to the road. The GMDA officials further submitted that these vehicles are plying through illegal accesses to the sector road and residents of Sector 79 had raised concerns about pollution and severe damage to infrastructure caused by these plants.

Following the meeting, the GMDA spokesperson said that Dhesi directed that GMDA enforcement wing should dismantle unauthorised accesses of these plants, while HSPCB was instructed to expedite withdrawal of NOCs in violation cases.

They had also brought this matter to the notice of the Pollution Control Board (PCB), which subsequently withdrew the permissions and issued closure orders against the plants.

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has also issued notices to the operators. The DTP (E) is coordinating the scrutiny of pending applications where plant owners have claimed CLU (Change of Land Use) applications are under process, the spokesperson added.

“We will be taking strict action against violators to close illegal plants which are creating pollution as well as destroying the infrastructure in terms of roads and drains. Any such illegally operating RMC Plants will not be spared as they cause nuisance to the public, damage infrastructure and cause harm to the environment,” said RS Bhath.