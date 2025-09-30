GMDA sends two proposals to Hry govt for upgradation of SPR

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sent two proposals to the state government for the upgradation of Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) road from Vatika Chowk to Ghata for comparison, evaluation, and for a final decision to be taken on the project, said officials on Tuesday. A view of SPR road near Sector 74A. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

As per GMDA officials, one of the projects comprises building flyovers on key junctions on this stretch and cost of constructing the entire 6 kms road will be ₹578 crore. The second proposal will entail construction of underpasses at these junctions but it will cost slightly more and the estimate is around ₹658 crore.

GMDA officials said that two proposals were sent a week earlier to the government for taking a final call on the matter.

“We have prepared two proposals for the upgradation of SPR from Ghata to Vatika Chowk and sent it for evaluation to the state government. One of the plans is to build flyovers at five junctions on this 6-kilometres road stretch to ensure smooth movement of traffic on this busy stretch and it is estimated to cost ₹578 crore. Another proposal is to upgrade the road by building underpasses at five junctions and it will cost ₹658 crore. Both these proposals will now be evaluated by the state government and it will take a final call after which the process of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) will be initiated after taking appropriate approvals from the competent authorities,” he said.

As per the GMDA officials, the construction of flyovers and underpasses will have their own challenges on the busy SPR but they plan to design it with a long term perspective as traffic on the entire stretch is expected to increase every year owing to steady construction of residential and commercial projects.

“A key challenge for construction of underpasses on this road would be the management of storm water during the monsoons. Better drainage and construction of sumps will be taken up. The difference of altitude between Ghata and Vatika Chowk is almost 50 metres and this will have to be considered while upgrading this road,” he said.

To be sure, the authority has already approved the upgradation of a 6-kilometres road stretch of SPR from Vatika Chowk to NH 48 near Kherki Daula as an elevated road, which will connect Sohna elevated highway and Delhi-Jaipur highway. “The design of this road stretch is being finalised and it is in final stages,” the GMDA official said.

Earlier in 2022, the GMDA had decided to construct the entire 12 kilometres stretch at the cost of ₹845 crore. The proposal was approved in the 10th meeting of GMDA but it could not be executed as the state government and the authority could not convince the team of developers to partially share the cost of construction.

Under this plan, the GMDA had proposed to construct eight flyovers at junctions of Sectors 55/56 (Ghata Chowk), Sectors 58/61, Sectors 61/62 and 56/57, Sectors 50/57 and 55/62, Sectors 49/50 and 65/66, Sectors 70/71 and 69/70, Sectors 71/74 and 70/75, and Sectors 74/74A and 75/75A. An underpass was also proposed at Vatika Chowk.