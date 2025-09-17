GMDA takes action against illegal RMC plants

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has filed two first information reports (FIRs) against operators of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants who allegedly resumed functioning illegally despite being sealed in August, officials said on Tuesday. The FIRs, have been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. (HT Photo)

The cases, lodged at Kherki Daula police station, accuses the plant owners of defying closure orders, damaging public infrastructure, and creating public nuisance as well as health hazards for locals, said officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA and district nodal officer, said the public infrastructure belongs to the people, not private violators. “GMDA will continue to act firmly against misuse and encroachment in coordination with the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and law enforcement agencies. We will not allow illegal operations that endanger public health or obstruct urban infrastructure,” he added.

The plants, located along the sector dividing road between Sectors 78 and 79A, had been sealed in August 2025 by joint enforcement teams of the GMDA, and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said officials.

According to officials, the action followed the discovery that both facilities were operating without mandatory Change of Land Use (CLU) permission from the competent authority and without a no objection certificate (NOC) from the HSPCB. GMDA had also blocked unauthorised road access to prevent further operations. Despite the measures, the plants allegedly restarted production, prompting the authority to escalate the matter legally.

Officials stated that the operators have been booked for damaging GMDA’s roads, disobeying lawful authority, causing air pollution that could endanger public health, and committing criminal trespass by encroaching upon a sector road that is public property. They have also been accused of criminal conspiracy, as the owners, managers, and representatives of the RMC plants allegedly acted in collusion to resume operations despite prior sealing and closure.

Officials said that the illegal activities not only damaged road infrastructure recently laid by GMDA but also posed significant risks to the environment and residents.

GMDA has now formally requested the HSPCB to initiate strict proceedings against both RMC plants under the relevant provisions of environmental law. Officials indicated similar enforcement drives are being planned across the city against unauthorised activities.