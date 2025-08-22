GMDA terminates MoUs with four firms for non-performance on green front

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday announced termination of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and approved proposals with four private organisations for failing in development and maintenance of green belts and open spaces under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Officials said the GMDA will collaborate with other corporate entities to enhance green cover in Gurugram.

Despite repeated reminders and adequate time in line with the GMDA Standard Operating Procedures, the agencies did not commence the works agreed upon, prompting the cancellations, an official said.

The firms had signed agreements for development and upkeep of green belts, but no tangible progress was seen on the ground, a GMDA official added.

The GMDA said M/s Etsy Realcon Pvt. Ltd had signed an MoU in 2024 for maintenance of green belt (both sides) on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Vatika Chowk to Emaar Palam Drive Red Light, Sector-66, Gurugram. Another firm M/s Green Yatra Trust had signed an MoU for development and maintenance of green area along Leg–1, Palam Vihar drain near Rezangla Chowk.

The GMDA spokesperson added that Gurugram based real estate developer M3M Developers had agreed on July 7, this year to develop and maintain roundabout and four triangles of Sectors –13, 14 & 17 on Old Delhi–Gurugram Road (Atul Kataria Chowk). Likewise, M/s Root Developers Pvt. Ltd. had on June 19 this year agreed to maintain both sides green belt and central verge of Sector-dividing Road 89/94 and Rajiv Chowk Triangle, Gurugram.

Officials said the GMDA will collaborate with other corporate entities to execute these projects and enhance green cover in Gurugram.