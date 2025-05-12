GMDA to install CCTVs at 62 spots in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has finalised a plan to install CCTV cameras at 62 locations in the “congested” Sadar Bazar area, which sees thousands of daily visitors, officials said. All the CCTVs will be all linked to the authority’s command and control centre in Sector 44, they added. With footfall soaring and and traffic choking Sadar Bazar near Sohna Chowk in Gururgam, GMDA pushes for CCTV surveillance to curb disorder and crime. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

According to GMDA officials, the surveillance initiative is aimed at preventing crime, improving traffic management, and curbing encroachments in one of the city’s busiest market areas. A senior GMDA official confirmed that the plan was prompted by a suggestion raised by Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma during a meeting held in January. Following this, a three-member team comprising the SHO of Sadar police station and two GMDA officials conducted a detailed survey to identify optimal locations for installation.

“The total requirement of cameras to monitor the area will be around 230. The estimated cost for providing equipment, installation, commissioning and testing shall be around ₹2.79 crore. The total expenditure would be around ₹3.5 crore,” said a senior GMDA official.

Although the Sadar Bazar area falls under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the GMDA has sent a communiqué to the corporation, giving it the option to either take up the work directly or transfer funds to GMDA, which can then carry out the project as deposit work.

An MCG official familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the CCTV project is under the corporation’s consideration and a decision will be taken soon.

Once the tender is allotted, the installation is expected to be completed within six months, the official added.

According to the GMDA, the CCTV cameras in Sadar Bazar will serve multiple purposes — not only for surveillance and crime prevention (including snatchings and vehicle theft) but also for traffic regulation and tracking violations.

At present, the GMDA operates around 1,200 CCTV cameras at 218 junctions across Gurugram as part of its citywide surveillance and traffic management system. In December last year, the authority also installed nine face-recognition cameras at the entry and exit gates of the district court and mini secretariat, along with 12 general surveillance cameras within the district court complex.