GMDA to reconstruct roads, drains in Old Ggm to prevent waterlogging

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a tender to repair the master sector dividing road of sector 3 and sector 5 in Old Gururgam. The work also includes footpath repair to facilitate pedestrian movement and installing cautionary sign boards. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The project includes re-carpeting, reconstructing service roads and constructing drains along the Palam Vihar road to ensure smooth traffic movement and prevent waterlogging, officials said.

A senior GMDA official said they will re-carpet around 1-km of the sector road, paint road markings for safe vehicular movement, install road furniture and safety equipment.

The work also includes footpath repair to facilitate pedestrian movement and installing cautionary sign boards. “The project will cost ₹5 crore for which the tender has been floated. The re-construction of the road and drains will ensure smooth movement of traffic and also prevent waterlogging,” he said.

The GMDA will also repair the main road, service lane on one side, and drains along the Palam Vihar stretch from Rezangla Chowk to Krishna Chowk to prevent waterlogging. “An amount of ₹7.5 crore will be spent to reconstruct this road, build drains and improve green belts along this road,” said Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA.

Godara also said that Dhanwapur road will also be repaired along with construction of drains to prevent waterlogging. An amount of ₹ 8 crore will be spent on the project, he added.