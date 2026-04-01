The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to revamp two intersections in the city –- the Cyber Park intersection on Netaji Subhash Marg and Dada Bhaiya junction on the Sector-9/9A and Basai Road. GMDA to revamp two key Gurugram junctions to ease congestion

The Netaji Subhash Marg is the main arterial road connecting Millennium City Centre metro station and Subash Chowk. Commuters currently complain of heavy congestion, especially after the road was barricaded for metro construction.

PC Meena, chief executive officer of GMDA has directed to undertake measures aimed at improving traffic conditions on main roads and intersections, particularly along metro alignment and where major companies or IT hubs are located. The entry and exit points on these roads are to be optimised and slip roads, footpaths, and service roads are to be developed in areas where they currently do not exist.

“It has been decided to upgrade the Sector 39 intersection as it faces heavy congestion and large commercial buildings such as Cyber Park are located there, resulting in increased footfall. It has been decided to upgrade the intersection with better slip roads and improved entry and exit points. The footpaths will also be reconstructed,” a senior GMDA official said.

As per a ground survey, while Cyber Park junction features designated entry and exit gates, they currently open directly onto the main road, a configuration that frequently disrupts traffic flow on main carriageway. As a result, the traffic gets impacted and leads to congestion, officials explained.

In order to resolve this issue, GMDA officials said the access points on the road will be redesigned to ensure smooth transition of vehicles on the main carriageway from the service road. Also, the authority plans to construct a slip road from the Jharsa village road towards Millennium City centre, apart from rebuilding the footpaths in the surrounding area for a safer commute for pedestrians, they added.

An estimated budget of approximately ₹1.5 crore has been prepared for this intersection and the tender process is scheduled to commence this month.

“The chief executive officer has issued directions to take measures for reducing congestion on main roads. In this regard, the intersection at Cyber Park will be upgraded. Tenders for this project will be issued in April,” Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, said.

Besides, GMDA officials said they have also planned upgradation of the intersection of sectors 9/9A and Basai Road, which is also along the Gurugram metro alignment..

The revamp will include construction of one slip road connecting the Dwarka Expressway to sectors 9/9A and another to facilitate movement from sectors 9/9A towards Umang Bhardwaj Chowk.

Officials said a design is currently being commissioned from a consultancy firm to determine additional measures for optimising the overall efficiency of this intersection. This design is expected to be finalised within the next 10 to 15 days and work will be started once the plan is approved by GMDA CEO, officials added.