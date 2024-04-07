GMDA to upgrade road from Iffco Chowk to SPR on lines of Ggm’s Golf Course Road

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to upgrade the 10-km-long road from Iffco Chowk to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), in the next year by removing traffic signals and constructing elevated structures to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The authority said that the reason for upgrading the road is that heavy congestion is witnessed on this stretch at Iffco Chowk Metro station, Millennium City Metro station, Ardee City, and near Wazirabad. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

A GMDA official said that a consultant firm has been hired to prepare the detailed project report for this road, which will be upgraded along the lines of the Golf Course Road — the only city road which is signal-free and ensures smooth movement of vehicles from Cyber Hub to Sector 56.

The authority said that the reason for upgrading the road is that heavy congestion is witnessed on this stretch at Iffco Chowk Metro station, Millennium City Metro station, Ardee City, and near Wazirabad. The road also has seven traffic signals and several intersections, ensuring that it takes at least 30 minutes to travel on this stretch during peak hours.

“We expect that by next month, this company will prepare a proper plan and give the traffic report to GMDA. This plan along with estimates will be placed in the next GMDA meeting to be chaired by the chief minister after the model code of conduct is lifted,” said a senior GMDA official.

A GMDA official said that the consultant will prepare two or three plans to develop the road, check the requirement for underpasses and elevated structures, estimate the cost of shifting utilities, conduct traffic studies, check how many trees need to be removed for upgrading this road. “The matter was discussed in detail during a recent meeting chaired by GMDA CEO. We are working to improve the road infrastructure in the city,” he said.

The densely populated areas along this road are Sectors 28 and 29, DLF Phase 4, South City One, Sushant Lok One, Sectors 44, 45, 46, Ardee City, 51, 52, 55, 56, Kanhai, and Wazirabad villages.