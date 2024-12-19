GMDA gives nod to 4 FOBs across major Gurugram roads

Gurugram: The work to set up these FOBs will have to be completed in 18 months from the day of the allotment. (File Photo)

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has given its approval for the construction of four foot overbridges (FOBs) over three major roads to ensure the safe movement of pedestrians.

A senior GMDA official said that a letter of acceptance has been issued to a contractor for building these FOBs at Sheetla Mata Road, Old Delhi Road, and on Sohna Road. An amount of ₹16 crore will be spent on the construction of these FoBs.

“The locations where these FOBs will come up record heavy movement of pedestrians due to the presence of markets and private offices. These foot overbridges will be state-of-the-art and will have high capacity escalators,” the official said.

According to GMDA, the work to set up these FOBs will have to be completed in 18 months from the day of the allotment. These structures will be made of stainless steel and will be designed in an “aesthetic manner” to ensure safety and comfort of commuters.

GMDA is already constructing an FOB near Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, which is likely to be completed by March 2025. Another FOB has been planned near the Maruti Suzuki factory on Old Delhi Road, and its design is also being finalised, said officials.

The authority has also planned to set up five FoBs in the city near Medanta hospital, Artemis hospital, Good Earth City Centre, the Sector 14 -16 dividing road near Maharana Pratap Chowk, and Bhim Nagar chowk near New Railway road. Officials said that GMDA has engaged a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for these projects.