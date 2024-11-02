GMDA to seek approval for 39 infra projects worth 2,254 crore

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will seek approval for infrastructure projects worth ₹253 crore at a high-powered purchase committee meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Saini on November 5, officials said. Key projects focus on enhancing water management, roads, drains, and transport facilities across the city, a senior GMDA official added. Key projects focus on enhancing water management, roads, drains, and transport facilities across the city, a senior GMDA official added (HT Archive)

A total of 39 projects, valued at ₹2,254 crore, will be considered for approval at the state level during the meeting, the official said. Of these, GMDA’s 11 projects are expected to address critical areas in Gurugram.

According to the official, among the notable initiatives is the Centralised Integrated GMDA Water Management System (CIWMS), estimated at ₹17.18 crore. The project will implement a centralised system to monitor water availability and distribution, with the goal of equitable access, real-time calculation, and reduction of non-revenue water. “The objective is to determine the quantity of water availability and ensure equitable distribution of water,” said another senior official, adding that the goal is to enhance water management.

The development of master sector roads is another agenda item, with the GMDA planning to establish and repair roads in areas dividing sectors 84/88, 85/89, 86/90, and 87/91, as well as service roads from sectors 58 to 67. Special repairs are also planned for roads dividing sectors 23 and 23A, sectors 18 and 19, Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk, and other sector-dividing roads. This road infrastructure overhaul will be carried out at a cost of ₹169 crore. “Road infrastructure in the city will improve significantly once the work is carried out,” a GMDA official said, adding that this may have a positive impact on local transportation.

GMDA proposes constructing bus shelters in its area from the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Dwarka Expressway in sectors 68 to 95, costing ₹19.73 crore to enhance the city’s transport infrastructure. Other projects include a bus depot for e-buses in Sector 48 at ₹17.34 crore and bus queue shelters along the Dwarka Expressway from Sectors 95 to 115 at ₹17.35 crore.

Additionally, four foot-over bridges (FOBs) will be built in the city at a cost of ₹16 crore, further improving pedestrian accessibility. “The infrastructure projects will boost basic amenities for city residents, improving roads, providing bus shelters, and constructing FOBs, making life easier once these projects are completed,” said a senior GMDA official.