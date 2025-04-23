GMRL extends tender for Phase 1 till May 1, cites extensive pre-bid queries

Gurugram The Gurugram Metro project’s first phase will be over 15 kilometres long. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has extended the deadline for submitting tenders for the construction of the first phase of the Gurugram Metro project to May 1, a senior GMRL official said, citing delays caused by extensive pre-bid queries. The tenders were to be opened on April 22.

The corporation floated the tender on March 8 for the proposed stretch from the Millennium City Centre station to Sector 9, including a 1.85-km spur to Dwarka Expressway and a ramp for a depot in Sector 33.

“The date for opening the tender will now be May 1, from the scheduled April 22. Bidders had several questions with regards to the project and these were answered. Apart from this the corporation is working with GMDA and other agencies in the city to expedite the start of civil construction work,” said Chander Shekhar Khare, CEO, GMRL and managing director, HMRTC (Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited).

According to the tender document, the contractor will build a 15.22-kilometre Metro rail viaduct and 15 stations. It is estimated to cost ₹1,286 crore. Stations are proposed at Millennium Centre—through an interchange with the DMRC network, Sector 46, Cyber Park in Sector 46, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9 and Sector 101, which will be connected the main through a spur.

The contractor, besides conducting surveys, constructing viaducts and stations, and other civil works, will also set up a control room with round-the-clock radio communication or telephone switchboard links with all safety offices, works sites, site offices, batching plants, casting yards, workshops and all locations, according to the tender document issued on March 8.

Another senior GMRL official said they have already started a ground-penetrating radar survey at the 27 station sites to identify utilities and structures below the ground for easy shifting. “The contractor has also started the ERT survey to check the water level and character of soil under the stations and along the alignment,” the official said.

GMRL also decided in principle to construct a GMDA-funded underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk and five grade separators along the Metro alignment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the ₹5,452-crore Metro project on February 16, 2024. The total project is expected to cover 28.5 kilometres, and have 27 elevated stations.