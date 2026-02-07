GMRL gets approval for Bakhtawar Chowk underpass, work to start soon

The plan to construct an underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk in Sector 38 has been approved and the construction for the same will begin in about a month said officials on Friday. The underpass is part of the first phase of the old Gurugram Metro project. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials from the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for the project on Friday. The underpass is part of the first phase of the old Gurugram Metro project.

A senior GMRL official said GMDA will fund the underpass, which stretches from Millennium City Centre towards Subhash Chowk.

GMRL officials said the Sector 47 Metro station will be built above this one-kilometer-long underpass and both these structures will share the same pillars as per the approved design.

Last year, the state government decided that GMRL would construct this underpass because it aligned with the Gurugram Metro. Officials said that last month, GMRL shared the underpass design with GMDA officials and sought an NOC, adding that the station near this intersection will have two entry and exit gates.

GMRL officials said a two-lane road will be constructed on either side of the underpass. Before GMDA barricades this stretch, a two-lane road will be prepared for vehicular traffic along with a U-turn for drivers above the underpass.