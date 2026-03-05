GMRL gets nod for Bakhtawar, Hero Honda flyovers

Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Tuesday announced it has received in-principle approval for the construction of a flyover at Bakhtawar Chowk and a double-decker flyover on the Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk stretch following a meeting with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Authority backs elevated design to manage heavy junction traffic while optimising land use along the upcoming metro alignment. (HT Archive)

GMRL stated that a double-decker design at these locations will reduce road congestion and lower construction costs. An official explained, “We will design the double-decker alignment at Bakhtawar Chowk in such a manner that both the road and the metro can share the same pillars. This will reduce the cost of construction and save space on the main carriageway.”

“The GMDA also gave an in-principle approval for the construction of a double-decker stretch near the Hero Honda Chowk. We will finalise the modalities and submit the proposal to GMDA, which will take permission for the same from the state government,” the official added.

While GMDA had previously planned an underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk, GMRL noted it would reduce the 60-metre road width. The new flyover, sharing pillars with the metro, preserves surface space for traffic. A similar plan for the Ghata to Vatika Chowk stretch has been submitted to Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited.