GMRL moves to acquire plots in sectors 4, 9 for Metro line

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) is planning to acquire three properties along the route which are affecting the alignment of the metro network that the corporation is building from Millenium City Centre to Cyber Hub. The three property owners have agreed to give their land to GMRL, officials said on Monday. The land acquisition will be done as per RFCTLARR Act 2013 and the compensation will also be finalised under the same act. (HT Archive)

GMRL officials said that the committee which was formed to acquire private land for the project has held multiple meetings with the property owners, and obtained their consent for acquisition of the three properties. The metro corporation has now sought details of the average sale price of similar properties to assess the compensation for these three.

One of the houses is located in Sector 9 while the two others are in Sector 4.

In the first house, the area impacted by alignment is 83 square metre (sqm) while the second house is affecting 91sqm and the third house is impacting 426sqm of the metro route, as per a communique sent by GMRL to Gurugram’s land acquisition officer.

“This committee, under the chairmanship of SDM, held meetings with the affected parties and consent to give their land for the Metro Project from the owners of 3 affected houses has been obtained. The land acquisition will be done as per RFCTLARR Act 2013 and the compensation will also be finalised under the same act,” a letter issued by GMRL on July 24 mentioned.

To be sure, the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR Act, 2013) is a law that regulates land acquisition and provides compensation, rehabilitation, and resettlement for those affected by land acquisition.

A senior GMRL official said, “The metro corporation is fast tracking the acquisition of private land and strenuous efforts are being made in this regard. We are also working to ensure that the RRTS station at Cyber City, which will be constructed by NCRTC is finalised at the earliest and for that a high level committee has also been formed. We will also award the tender for civil construction soon,” the official said.