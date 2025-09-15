GMRL set to take over Gurugram’s rapid metro operation

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has decided that Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), its special purpose vehicle, will take over the operation and maintenance of the city’s Rapid Metro line from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), officials said. Originally a PPP project, the line has seen rising ridership and costs; HMRTC now plans parallel working for a seamless takeover. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The process has been initiated but the timeline has not been defined.

A senior government official aware of the matter said the decision followed the induction of key officials into GMRL. “As Gurugram Metro Rail Limited, the special purpose vehicle of HMRTC, is developing into an organisation and it has managed to induct key officials, it has been decided that operation and maintenance of Rapid Metro should be carried out by GMRL,” the official said.

The Rapid Metro, a 12.85-km network from Cyber Hub to Sector 56 along Golf Course Road, has 11 stations and connects with the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line at Sikanderpur. Stations along the route include DLF Phase-3, Moulsree Avenue, Cyber Hub, Belvedere Tower, DLF Phase-2, Sikanderpur, DLF Phase-1, Sector 42-43, Sector 53-54, Sector 54 Chowk, and Sector 55-56.

To facilitate the transfer, three committees were formed by GMRL to examine technical, legal and operational frameworks. These committees submitted their terms of reference in July. “The process of taking over the operation and maintenance of Rapid Metro by GMRL has been initiated, and for this parallel working will be required as a handholding arrangement for smooth transfer,” HMRTC said in a communique.

The first committee will examine statutory approvals, operations, breakdown preparedness, technical issues, and vendor availability. The second will focus on asset transfer, verification of civil infrastructure, structural health of assets, and legal obligations. The third committee will look into fare and non-fare revenue, contract management and related matters.

The Rapid Metro was originally developed and operated by Rapid Metro Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) under a public-private partnership, but RMGL exited due to financial and operational difficulties. HMRTC, as the owning authority, took administrative control and engaged DMRC to run the system in October 2019.

According to HMRTC data, operational expenditure on the line was ₹58.68 crore in 2024–25, up from ₹50.87 crore in 2023–24. The highest ridership recorded in the past year was 1.55 million in September 2024, followed by 1.54 million in January 2025.