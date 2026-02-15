Govt app paints bleak image of road repairs in Gurugram

Even as the Haryana government pushes for a “pothole-free” Gurugram before the next monsoon, data from the state’s Mhari Sadak grievance redressal platform shows the city is grappling with a backlog of road repair complaints, with 1,482 issues logged as of February 7 and a large share still pending action. (Representative image)Data shows 430 complaints resolved and 70 rejected so far. MCG says updates underway and platform expected to function smoothly by March. (HT Archive)

Officials said the app reflects complaints lodged over the past three months, which remain visible on the platform during that period. Launched by the Haryana government in October 2025, the application allows citizens to directly report road-related issues such as potholes, damaged stretches and waterlogging.

Gurugram has the highest number of complaints among districts that are still marked “under process”, reflecting a backlog, officials said. Data shows 70 complaints were rejected while 430 have been resolved so far.

Vijay Dhaka, chief engineer at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said, “Since the app was launched recently, there have been occasional technical glitches. As per protocol, officials are required to acknowledge the app. However, in several cases, complaints were auto-accepted without the knowledge of the concerned junior engineer, which is why some are reflected as overdue.”

“We accept that there are overdue complaints, but the actual number may be lower than what is currently shown,” he said.

On rejected complaints, Dhaka said, “Many citizens lodge complaints about road sanitation, illegal garbage dumping or dust. Since the app is meant specifically for road repairs, such complaints are automatically rejected.”

“The app is currently undergoing some updates, and the figures will be revised accordingly. We expect it to be fully functional and running smoothly by March,” he added.

Faridabad recorded 1,522 complaints, of which 1,088 have been resolved, 334 are in process, 12 are overdue and 33 are yet to be taken up.

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced an urgent time-bound plan to repair broken roads and address infrastructure gaps in Gurugram, aiming for a “pothole-free” city before the next monsoon.