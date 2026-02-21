Gurugram: 150 illegally parked vehicles towed by traffic police

150 vehicles were impounded by the traffic police between Tuesday and Thursday for illegal parking leading to congestion, officials said on Friday. Officials said that the action was taken under a drive launched on Tuesday where illegally parked vehicles were towed to ten designated parking lot. (HT)

According to officials, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) maintains the Vehicle Tow app, through which towed vehicles can be tracked in real-time. “While vehicle owners can get information about their towed vehicle’s current location through the app, the parking location and vehicle release process will be accessed through the QR-based citizen portal,” a senior traffic police officer said, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, the towed vehicle’s parked location is captured with photographic evidence. “The initial fine will be ₹1500, however, repeat offenders will be charged ₹2500, including ₹1000 for crane transportation charges,” the senior traffic official added.

Besides the ten designated spots, 24 other spots have been mapped on the towing app, along with contact information for towing personnel. Among them, one is in Manesar, eleven are in New Gurugram, and twelve are in the old city.

Officials said commuters found honking on the identified stretches were also fined for causing the noise pollution. Around 95 such challans, amounting to a penalty of ₹9.5 lakh, have already been issued against motorists in January this year for using modified silencers or pressure horns that honk above safe decibel limits defined under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

“The initiative aims to make Gurugram jam-free. Information about towed vehicles can also be accessed by directly contacting the control rooms at 1095 and 0124-2386000,” said Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).