Gurugram, The Gurugram police arrested two female domestic help and their male accomplice here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl, police said on Saturday. Gurugram: 2 women domestic help, male accomplice arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

This development follows the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to hear a plea requesting a CBI or SIT investigation into the case.

According to the police, the minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted between December 2025 and January 2026 at a residential society in Sector 54. The parents approached the police in February after the child disclosed the alleged assault to her mother.

Following a complaint by the child's parents, an FIR was registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sector 53 police station on February 4, officials said.

A senior advocate told the top court that police have done nothing despite the girl giving a statement to the magistrate detailing the horrific incident. The child recorded her statement before a magistrate, describing the entire incident in detail.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, acknowledged an urgent request made by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and scheduled a hearing for Monday.

Following this, the Gurugram police arrested all three accused on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Sangeeta, a resident of Ghamuria village in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh; Pakila, from Bara Chandghar village in Nadia, West Bengal; and her husband, Kabir Mulla. All three are currently residents of the Ghata slum area of Gurugram and are between 30 and 32 years old.

At the time of FIR, preliminary investigation revealed that one of the domestic help had recently started working at the girl's home, while the other was employed in a neighbouring apartment. During this period, the male associate allegedly behaved inappropriately with the child.

"In this case, the police have arrested all three accused and further probe is underway", said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson for Gurugram police.

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