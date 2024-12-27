Gurugram 20 mld STP at Jahajgarh completed, says GMDA

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said that it has completed construction on a 20 mld (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant (STP) in Jahajgarh village, which will treat sewage from nearby colonies and condominiums. A polluted Najafgarh drain just before it joins the Yamuna. (HT Archive)

The STP, built at a cost of ₹25 crore, will direct treated water to Leg Two drain in the city, which comes from Chakkarpur, Signature Tower, Sheetla Mata road, New Palam Vihar and Jahajgarh, before meeting the Najafgarh drain.

“We have constructed the 20 mld plant at a cost of ₹25 crore and it will treat sewage generated in Jahajgarh and its vicinity. Six mld sewage is generated in the area and the number is going to increase as the population is rising. We are planning to get this plant inaugurated by the chief minister early next year,” said a senior GMDA official.

NGT had directed GMDA to build STP plants across the city to treat sewage so that untreated water does not pollute the river Yamuna. Najafgarh drain, into which most of the storm water and sewage water of the city is released, takes it to the Yamuna in Delhi.

GMDA also said that another 25 mld STP at Manesar is nearing completion and will become operational by March next year. Sewage generated in Manesar and adjoining villages will be treated at this plant, said GMDA officials.

GMDA is also preparing a fresh tender to construct a 100 mld sewage treatment plant at Dhanwapur, officials said, adding that the previous tender was recalled due to a shortcoming.

Flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk

In another development, GMDA will begin construction of a flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk in Gurugram Sector 86 by the middle of next year, officials said, adding that they have hired a consultant to prepare the detailed project report and tender document within three months. The Dadi Sati Chowk sees heavy traffic throughout the day from the Dwarka Expressway and Pataudi Road.

A senior GMDA official said that ₹59 crore have been earmarked for the project. “We have plans to construct two flyovers — one at Dadi Sati Chowk and another in Sector 51. We have already received approval for the construction of these projects,” he said.

GMDA officials said that Dadi Sati Chowk is used by commuters to reach Pataudi from Manesar and to access sectors 84 to 95 via the Dwarka Expressway, making it a congestion prone zone that would benefit from the construction of the flyover.

“The flyover will be 800 metres long. It will have two lanes in each carriageway. We expect the flyover to be built within two years after the contract is awarded,” the offical said.

After the Dadi Sati flyover, GMDA will take up the construction of a flyover at Ambedkar Chowk near Artemis Hospital in Sector 51, which will be 700 metres long and built at a cost of ₹52 crore. “Both these flyovers will help in reducing congestion and ensuring smooth traffic movement at these intersections,” he said.