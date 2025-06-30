Gurugram: 24-year-old woman arrested for 2.9 crore cyber fraud at IGI airport

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly defrauding an octogenarian woman of ₹2.92 crore in December last year.Police said the woman worked for a Chinese cybercrime gang in Cambodia. Amit Sharma, station house officer of the cybercrime police station (east), said a look out circular was issued against the woman two months back. (Representational image)

The accused, Khushbu, is a resident of Mahuvaria in Gujarat’s Surat. She travelled to Dubai in November 2023 to work for a private firm and later shifted to Cambodia in August last year to work for a cyber fraud call centre named Mango Park in the country’s capital Phnom Penh.

Amit Sharma, station house officer of the cybercrime police station (east), said a look out circular was issued against the woman two months back after the Gurugram resident complained of the fraud.

“She was detained at the IGI airport soon after she landed from Cambodia to reach Surat. She used to get USD 700 per month as salary from the call centre,” he said. Khushbu told police that several other Indians are working at the call centre.

Investigators said that Khushbu had called the woman, a resident of Sector 25 in DLF Phase 2, posing as a CBI official and told her that her Aadhaar Card details were used in fraudulent transactions.

Officials said the victim was kept under digital arrest for several days and she was made to transfer ₹2.92 crore in various bank accounts. The woman then got a complaint registered on December 4 last year.

Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cybercrime) said Khushbu told them that there were several such call centres running in Phnom Penh and other parts of Cambodia which are solely for committing cyber crimes in India.