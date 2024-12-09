Gurugram: 24K drivers fined till Nov 30 for not wearing seat belts

Gurugram Police penalised 24,047 drivers for not wearing seat belts between January 1 and November 30, collecting fines amounting to ₹2.41 crore, officials said on Sunday. The intensified drive, aimed at improving road safety and reducing accidents, highlights the importance of seat belt use, which ensures proper airbag deployment during collisions, police added. Despite these enforcement measures, road accidents continue to claim lives in Gurugram, often affecting innocent drivers, police said (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to police, the fine for not wearing a seat belt is ₹1000 for the first violation and same for repeat offenders. However, multiple violations may even lead to two years of imprisonment, police said.

Around 80% of violators have paid fines so far, according to police estimates. They added that the remaining 20% of violators are waiting for Lok Adalat sessions to settle the fines as it often gets reduced through courts, officials said.

”Many fatalities in road accidents occur due to drivers not wearing seat belts. We aim to make Gurugram’s roads safer and prevent avoidable loss of life. Wearing seat belts should become a habit for every vehicle occupant,” said Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Despite these enforcement measures, road accidents continue to claim lives in Gurugram, often affecting innocent drivers, police said. To complement the campaign, the police conducted 553 road safety awareness programs this year, reaching nearly 98,000 people, including students, they added.