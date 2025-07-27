Gurugram: 250 migrants released, 10 still in custody amid verification drive

Over 250 migrant workers who were detained by Gurugram Police — targeting alleged illegal immigrants from Bangladesh — in the past week have finally been released after a prolonged verification process while 10 individuals were purportedly identified as Bangladeshi nationals and illegal residents. Police said they remain in custody and will be sent back to their native places. Migrants with their belongings packed, ready to move out of Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Those who have been released said they had valid Aadhaar cards and other documents, but were still held in police detention centres for up to four days. “I had my Aadhaar card and even rent receipts. Still, I was kept inside for three days. My employer eventually called the SHO (station house officer) to confirm I worked for them. We are treated like outsiders even though we contribute to this city’s daily functioning,” Rahim Sheikh, a sweeper from Badshahpur, said, adding that his wife went to multiple police stations looking for him.

Four makeshift detention centres have been set up across the city where the workers were held. Detainees and their families claimed they received no clarity about the duration or reason for their detention, resulting in widespread panic and fear. Meanwhile, officials said the district administration arranged for food and basic necessities for those held in detention centres.

Fatima Begum, a domestic worker from South City 2, was detained on her way to work and forced to spend three days in a centre. “My children cried every night. No one told us why we were being held. Even after being released, we are scared to step out or go back to our jobs,” she said.

Aisha Khatun, living in Sector 45 for over two years, said, “They checked our documents and said that they have to confirm with some central list. It took days. I had no phone, no way to contact my family or employer. We felt like prisoners for no reason.”

Some families claim they had to wait outside police stations for hours every day, not knowing where their loved ones had been taken. “There was no system to inform the families,” said Nazma, Rahim Sheikh’s wife. “I was told to wait. I cried in front of officers, but nobody gave me a clear answer.”

The detention had led to uncertainty and panic across neighbourhoods populated majorly with migrants. Several residents also left Gurugram fearing further crackdowns.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram Police public relations officer (PRO) said the drive was launched after rising concerns about undocumented residents. “We understand emotions are involved, and based on feedback, we have decided to alter our approach. Now, verification will be done locally at police beats, not at detention centres,” he said. “Out of the 250+ picked up, only 10 were illegal immigrants. All others were released after document cross-verification.”

When asked about the alleged harassment, Kumar said, “Everything was conducted under CCTV monitoring. No formal complaint or testimony has been submitted regarding mistreatment.”

He added that police personnel have been instructed to treat all individuals with dignity and ensure that communication is maintained with their families during any future operations.

For many migrants, they said the experience has left permanent scars. “This wasn’t just about legality — it was about dignity. We cook for their children, clean their houses, but the city looks at us with suspicion. That hurts more than anything,” said Aisha Khatun.

HT had reported on Saturday that at least 10 trucks were seen ferrying household goods out of slum clusters across South City 2, Sector 45, Sector 47, Palam Vihar, Sector 109, Sector 69–70, Sector 57, Wazirabad, and Badshahpur. With many migrant workers now reconsidering their stay in the city, RWAs and employers may soon face a severe shortage in domestic staff and sanitation services.