Gurugram, Gurugram police dismantled a gang accused of committing thefts and robberies by hitching rides from Delhi to Gurugram in a premeditated manner, officials said on Tuesday. Gurugram: 3 transgenders among gang busted for robbing people after hitching rides

Four suspects were arrested, including three transgender members of the gang. Authorities recovered a vehicle, a stolen gold chain, and ₹2,900 in cash from their possession, they added.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint on December 10, 2025, stating that on December 8, while driving home from the gym, a woman signalled him to stop near Garhi-Harsaru Chowk on the Dwarka Expressway. He obliged, allowing the woman to get into his car.

"After a short drive, the woman initiated a conversation and then wrapped her arm around his neck. When he attempted to remove her from the vehicle, he discovered that her gold chain was missing. Following this incident, an FIR was lodged at the Sector 10 police station," police said.

In the course of their investigation, the Sector 17 crime unit successfully apprehended the gang and arrested the four suspects.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Shaqib , and transgender members Priyanka , Shobha Sardarwarti , and Kayamuddin . Three of the suspects were arrested on January 28, while Kayamuddin was taken into custody on January 30. All four are currently in police custody for four days.

Explaining the gang's modus operandi, a spokesperson for the Gurugram police said that the group travels from Delhi to Gurugram in Kayamuddin's vehicle to commit their crimes. Mohammad Shaqib and Priyanka solicit lifts from drivers and, after entering the vehicle, engage the driver in conversation while stealing jewellery from their necks or other belongings from the car. The stolen items are then passed on to Shobha.

"We are questioning the accused", the police official informed.

