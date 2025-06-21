Five major treatments under the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana will no longer be available in private hospitals, according to new guidelines issued by the health department. They will be only available in government hospitals. Gurugram: 5 treatments under Ayushman scheme no longer available in pvt hospitals

They are cataract surgery, hysterectomy (uterus operation), laparoscopic gall bladder surgery, treatment for vomiting and diarrhoea-related illnesses, and pulmonary disease.

“The government should have consulted stakeholders before implementing such a major decision. While public health must always be the top priority, the reality is that many government hospitals lack the infrastructure to provide some of these treatments in Haryana. This could lead to difficulties for patients,” said Dr Mahaveer Jain, state president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The Gurugram Civil Hospital has a dedicated Ayushman Centre to support patients under the scheme. At present, hospital authorities say there is no excessive burden. However, patient flow is likely to rise due to the withdrawal of services from private hospitals.

“Currently, there is no pressure on the hospital, but if the patient load increases due to the directive, we will expand facilities accordingly,” said Dr Lokveer, principal medical officer of the Civil Hospital.