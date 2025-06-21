Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Gurugram: 5 treatments under Ayushman scheme no longer available in pvt hospitals

ByAnkur Saini
Jun 21, 2025 05:54 AM IST

Five treatments under Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana will now only be offered in government hospitals, raising concerns over infrastructure and patient care.

Five major treatments under the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana will no longer be available in private hospitals, according to new guidelines issued by the health department. They will be only available in government hospitals.

Gurugram: 5 treatments under Ayushman scheme no longer available in pvt hospitals
Gurugram: 5 treatments under Ayushman scheme no longer available in pvt hospitals

They are cataract surgery, hysterectomy (uterus operation), laparoscopic gall bladder surgery, treatment for vomiting and diarrhoea-related illnesses, and pulmonary disease.

“The government should have consulted stakeholders before implementing such a major decision. While public health must always be the top priority, the reality is that many government hospitals lack the infrastructure to provide some of these treatments in Haryana. This could lead to difficulties for patients,” said Dr Mahaveer Jain, state president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The Gurugram Civil Hospital has a dedicated Ayushman Centre to support patients under the scheme. At present, hospital authorities say there is no excessive burden. However, patient flow is likely to rise due to the withdrawal of services from private hospitals.

“Currently, there is no pressure on the hospital, but if the patient load increases due to the directive, we will expand facilities accordingly,” said Dr Lokveer, principal medical officer of the Civil Hospital.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram: 5 treatments under Ayushman scheme no longer available in pvt hospitals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On