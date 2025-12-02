Gurugram air quality stays in poor zone for third day as winds weaken again

The district’s air quality retained its “poor” category reading for the third day after a brief improvement caused by a change in weather conditions. The district’s Air Quality Index rose from 245 on Sunday to 275 at 4pm on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. On Saturday, the AQI stood at 262. Commuters move through dense haze on Monday morning along Gurugram–Sohna Road near Sector-47. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Teri Gram remained the worst affected monitoring station with an AQI of 306, driven primarily by high PM2.5 concentrations. Other stations in Sector 51 (299), NISE Gwal Pahari (280) and Vikas Sadan (230) also recorded “poor” air. On Sunday, IMD officials described the temporary improvement to “favourable weather conditions”, with AQI staying “moderate” in Sector 51 (195) and “poor” in Vikas Sadan (241), NISE Gwal Pahari (270) and Teri Gram (295).

IMD officials said wind speeds, which briefly reached 19 kmph in NCR around 2.30 pm on Sunday, dropped again on Monday. The maximum wind speed recorded was 3.6 kmph in the afternoon, blowing northwest. “The weather spell will continue to remain dry throughout the week with no warnings in place in Southern Haryana, including Gurugram. Even though temperatures are expected to drop further, other critical weather indicators for pollutant dispersal, such as mixing height and ventilation index values, are expected to remain low over the next few days,” a senior IMD official said, requesting anonymity.

Residents said dust and silica from construction sites were worsening air quality. “A ready-to-mix concrete plant continues to run in full swing day and night in our backyard in Sector 76 near the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza. Despite repeated requests, mixing, loading and transportation of concrete often lead to weak compliance with emission control measures. Any leakage from mixers or transit trucks further contributes to ambient air pollution,” said Amit Kumar, a resident of Ward 17.

Rajeev (single name) said construction activity continues unchecked near Lotus Valley School in Sector 50 despite Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) stage II restrictions. Yashasvi Saini of Sector 53 said no dust suppression measures were taken at a gated society in Sector 54.

Weather forecasts indicate low northwesterly winds throughout the week. On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7.6 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity at 51% at 8.30 am.