IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram among 30 most polluted cities in world despite improvements
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram among 30 most polluted cities in world despite improvements

The Millennium City was among the 30 most polluted cities in the world in 2020, according to a report by a Swiss group that ranked cities based on their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2
READ FULL STORY
By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:07 PM IST

The Millennium City was among the 30 most polluted cities in the world in 2020, according to a report by a Swiss group that ranked cities based on their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2.5) that can enter the organs and cause lasting damage. While Gurugram ranked 24th among the world’s most polluted cities in 2020, it markedly improved from the 7th spot in 2019 and 1st spot in 2018.

Officials said that Gurugram’s steady improvement is due to increased monitoring in the city by all stakeholders, although independent experts said that the meteorological conditions and the lockdown played a much bigger role in the ranking.

S Narayanan, member secretary of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said, “The fact that air quality of Gurugram has been improving over the past two years is visible on the ground. This is due to increased monitoring by stakeholders like Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, who regularly work to ensure that air pollution is kept under control.”

As per the latest report, Gurugram recorded an annual average particulate matter (PM) 2.5 concentration of 75.3 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in 2020, as against the average PM2.5 concentration of 93.1 µg/m³ in 2019.

The report states that PM 2.5 pollutant was chosen for the report because “it is currently understood to be the most harmful to human health due to its prevalence and far-reaching health risks. Exposure to PM2.5 has been linked to negative health effects like cardiovascular disease, respiratory illness, and premature mortality.”

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Gurugram fared better than Ghaziabad (2), Noida (6), Greater Noida (7), Delhi (10) and Faridabad (11).

The annual average PM2.5 concentrations in NCR cities were recorded at 106.6 µg/m³ in Ghaziabad, 94.3 µg/m³ in Noida, 89.5 µg/m³ in Greater Noida, 84.1 µg/m³ in Delhi and 83.3 µg/m³ in Faridabad. In the state, Faridabad’s air quality ranking dipped to 11 this year from 18 in 2019.

Explaining Faridabad’s fall in ranking, Narayanan said, “We admit that Faridabad still needs to work more to improve the air quality, with better monitoring on the ground.”

The report also ranked Bandhwari, a village located about 20 kilometres from Gurugram and is also the site of Haryana’s largest landfill at 22, with an annual PM2.5 concentration of 77.6 µg/m³ this year. The ranking of Bandhwari improved by 12 places since 2019.

Experts, however, are of the view that the improved air quality is due to meteorological factors and the lockdown to fight Covid-19.

Sachin Panwar, an independent air quality consultant in Delhi-NCR said, “The improvement in Gurugram’s air quality can be attributed to meteorological factors and elongated impacts of the lockdown like reduced emissions and traffic movement. There was not much change on the ground by the authorities. Another reason could be a reduction in cracker bursting hotspots in the city.”

The report lists transportation, biomass burning for cooking, electricity generation, industry, construction, waste burning, and episodic agricultural burning, as major sources of air pollution in the country.

Elaborating on the poor air quality in the country, the report states, “Despite widespread air quality improvements during 2019 and 2020, air pollution in India is still dangerously high. India continues to dominate annual PM2.5 rankings by city – 22 of the top 30 most polluted cities globally are located in India.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram among 30 most polluted cities in world despite improvements

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Millennium City was among the 30 most polluted cities in the world in 2020, according to a report by a Swiss group that ranked cities based on their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man ends life due to financial crisis

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Facing a financial crisis, a man allegedly ended his life after consuming poison
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three booked for assaulting acquaintance, sharing video on social media

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Three persons were booked after a video showing them brutally assaulting a 24-year-old man by holding him hostage was shared on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

24x7 vaccination drive against Covid-19 gets muted response in Gurugram

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The round-the-clock Covid-19 vaccination drive that started on Monday in six hospitals in the city has witnessed a muted response
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Regularising banquet halls on MCG’s agenda

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to take up the matter of regularising banquet halls in the city in its next House meeting, scheduled for Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools to train bus staff before next academic session

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The regional transport authority has asked the district elementary education officer to direct schools to hold behavioural training sessions for drivers and conductors of their school buses before the next academic session
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster’s properties to be auctioned on Wednesday

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The police will auction two properties of a proclaimed offender and wanted man, Sube Singh, on Wednesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP seeks information on infra requirement for illegal colonies within a week

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday asked residents and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of unauthorised colonies to share information about deficient services and infrastructure within the next seven days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers to protest fuel price rise

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they’d protest the rise in fuel prices on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Ahata manager, owner attacked by group of five men in Sector 74

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
A 33-year-old manager of an ahata — an authorised open space for liquor consumption — in Sector 74 on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was severely injured while its owner sustained minor injuries, after a group of five men assaulted and robbed them of 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Video of Dwarka Expressway mishap resurfaces on Twitter, causes panic

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A video of an incident that shows four workers having a narrow escape at the Dwarka Expressway worksite, when a girder they were installing fell as the cable from the launcher snapped, went viral on Twitter on Sunday, raising safety concerns among residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras and footage circulated widely on social media. (File photo)
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras and footage circulated widely on social media. (File photo)
gurugram news

‘Everything was destroyed in seconds’, lightning attack survivor recalls incident

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Shiv Dutt was among the four men who were injured when lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter from the rain in Gurugram’s Sector 82 on Friday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Residential apartment catches fire in Pataudi; four rescued

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A fire broke out in the basement of a two-storey residential apartment in Shakti Nagar near Pataudi Chowk on early Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Speeding dumper mows down 40-year-old driver near Rajiv Chowk

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A 40-year-old man was killed and his nephew injured when a speeding dumper hit the motorbike they were riding near Rajiv Chowk on Saturday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA starts pilot project to ensure equal distribution of water

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA) has initiated a pilot project to ensure equal distribution of water to all houses along a stretch between Basai and Dwarka Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP