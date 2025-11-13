Gurugram among top performers as Haryana’s sex ratio improves to 912 from 904 last year

Gurugram is among Haryana’s top-performing districts in terms of improving sex ratio, with the state recording 912 girls per 1,000 boys from January 1 to November 10 this year, up from 904 during the same period in 2024, according to data by released on Wednesday by the State Task Force (STF). Officials said sustained vigilance, awareness campaigns, and strict enforcement of “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” (BBBP) programme have contributed to the improvement. The figures were reviewed at the weekly meeting of the STF for improving sex ratio. (HT PHOTO)

The figures were reviewed at the weekly meeting of the STF for improving sex ratio, chaired by Dr Virender Yadav, director of health services, Haryana, under the directions of health and family welfare minister Arti Singh Rao.

Dr Yadav said the rise reflects the result of consistent monitoring and community engagement across key districts, including Gurugram, Fatehabad, Panchkula, Panipat, and Rewari, all of which showed marked improvement. “Gurugram’s progress highlights how awareness, vigilance, and coordination between departments can make measurable impact,” he said.

Officials said the district’s health teams focused on strict enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, along with awareness drives in urban and semi-urban areas. Gurugram has also increased monitoring of private diagnostic centres and strengthened coordination between the health department and Women and Child Development (WCD) department to identify at-risk areas.

However, Dr Yadav said the focus now must be on sustaining momentum and preventing illegal abortions. “We must remain alert. Any medical practitioner found complicit in sex determination or illegal abortion will face strict action, including suspension or licence cancellation,” he said.

The meeting also revealed that Sirsa, Sonipat, and Charkhi Dadri have shown a decline in sex ratio, prompting the STF to issue show-cause notices to officials, including the senior medical officer of CHC Gopi in Charkhi Dadri, and CMOs from Palwal, Sirsa, Sonipat, and Charkhi Dadri.

Dr Yadav also instructed district officials to launch a special registration drive for unregistered female children below one year and to align civil registration system (CRS) data with hospital delivery records for accuracy.

In Gurugram, the local health administration has been directed to enhance collaboration with anganwadis and ASHA workers, expand community awareness programmes, and encourage institutional deliveries. “The goal is to ensure that every girl child is counted, registered, and celebrated,” he said.

Officials said improving the conviction rate in cases related to illegal abortions and ensuring early child registration remain focus areas for the year.