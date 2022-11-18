Gurugram bans 11 dog breeds, 10K fine in Noida pet policy. See details

Amid an increase in the reports of attacks on locals by pet dogs, civic bodies in cities near Delhi - Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad - have now been pushed into action by the authorities. While Gurugram and Ghaziabad municipal bodies have now banned several dog breeds, Noida has released a list of actions that will be taken in case of any untoward incident by pet dogs, including a ₹10,000 fine.

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on Tuesday ordered the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to ban 11 foreign breeds. The court has also asked the municipal corporation to cancel the registration granted to such banned dog breeds and take them into its custody.

“As per the notification of the Government of India dated 25.4.2016 the following pet dogs of foreign breeds are hereby completely banned with immediate effect w.e.f. 15.11.2022 that are American Pit-bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso,” the court order read as per news agency PTI. “The MCG is directed to cancel all the licences, if any issued in this regard in favour of the dog owners for keeping the cited breeds with immediate effect and take into its custody the aforesaid dogs,” it stated.

Dog breeds banned in Gurugram American Pit-bull terriers Dogo Argentino Rottweiler Neapolitan mastiff Boerboel Presa Canario Wolf dog Bandog American Bulldog Fila Brasileiro Cane Corso

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) too has banned the residents from keeping Pit Bull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets. "The three breeds -- Pit Bull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino -- are ferocious, and no permission will be granted to keep these dogs. No licence will be issued. If somebody buys one of these, he/she will be responsible. All these three breeds have been banned in Ghaziabad," BJP leader and GMC councillor Sanjay Singh told PTI.

In Noida, a new pet policy has been imposed which states that if a person is bitten by a pet dog, then the cost of treatment and a fine of ₹10,000 will be charged from its owner. The authority has also made anti rabies vaccination of pet dogs mandatory. Failing to do so, pet parents will have to pay a fine of ₹2,000 every month.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON