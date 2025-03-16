Menu Explore
Gurugram city bus service to get 100 electric buses by end of June

ByAbhishek Behl
Mar 16, 2025 05:24 AM IST

The Gurugram City Bus Service, operated by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), currently has 150 buses running on 23 routes

The city bus service is expected to receive 100 new electric buses by the end of June, pending final approval from the state government, officials said. The tender for procuring the buses for Gurugram has been sent to the high-powered committee chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini for approval. 

To accommodate the new electric buses, the city has already developed infrastructure at two depots at Sector 10 and Sector 53, officials said. (HT ARCHIVE)
To accommodate the new electric buses, the city has already developed infrastructure at two depots at Sector 10 and Sector 53, officials said. (HT ARCHIVE)

Officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said that the financial bid of one company has already been approved. “The technical and financial bids of this tender have been opened. The company has bid the rate of bus operation at 63.50 per kilometre. Now, this rate will be discussed in a meeting of the high-level committee. After the tender is allotted, the buses will be arranged by this company,” said a senior GMDA official. 

RD Singhal, General Manager (Mobility) at GMDA, said the additional buses will improve public transportation across the city. “We will be able to serve more commuters on more routes, and it will also reduce the dependence on personal vehicles,” he said. 

The Gurugram City Bus Service, operated by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), currently has 150 buses running on 23 routes. However, city bus officials said that this fleet is insufficient to meet commuter demand. “We expect that this tender will be closed soon, and the operator will procure and provide the buses by the end of June. This will take our total number of buses to 250,” a GMCBL official said. 

To accommodate the new electric buses, the city has already developed infrastructure at two depots. “We have prepared the electric bus depots at Sector 10 and Sector 53, where electric substations have been constructed. As soon as the buses are procured, we will be able to make them operational,” an official said. As per the contract, GMCBL will provide bus conductors, while the operator will handle all other aspects of the service. 

