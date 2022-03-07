Gurugram civic body suspends junior engineer for creating ruckus at Sec 38 salon

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) suspended a junior engineer for allegedly creating ruckus at a salon in Sector 38 on Friday, officials said on Monday.

The police booked the engineer for allegedly beating up, abusing and threatening the staff of the salon after his wife expressed disappointment over the makeup done by them. He had also left the salon without paying ₹5,000 for the service, said the police.

Based on a complaint filed by a salon staffer, a case was registered against the engineer under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (causing hurt), 427 (committing mischief and causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sadar police station on Friday.

MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Sunday issued an order against the suspect and suspended him from his services with immediate effect.

Ahuja mentioned in his order that the engineer was “hereby placed under suspension with an immediate effect. He further said that “during the suspension period, the junior engineer will not leave the civic body’s headquarters in Sector 42 without permission and will only get subsistence allowances as admissible under the Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016”.

“The MCG was treating the matter as a personal dispute initially. However, upon verifying the facts, the MCG commissioner decided to suspend the junior engineer over the matter. During the entire suspension period, the junior engineer will do only clerical work at the additional commissioner’s office until any further orders stating otherwise,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter, requesting anonymity.