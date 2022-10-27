Gurugram concessionaire seeks police help after protesters assault, hinder staff from work

Ecogreen, the private firm responsible for managing waste in Gurugram, has sought help from the city police in the wake of repeated assaults and attacks on its workers by the protesting sanitation employees who have been on a strike for the past seven days.

To press their demands for permanent posts and pension, the striking workers have dumped garbage on roads and near markets, damaged waste carrying vehicles and assaulted Ecogreen staff, according to officials aware of he matter.

At least 6,000 employees and contractual workers of the MCG are on a strike since October 19 and have stopped cleaning streets, residential areas and markets. This has resulted in a pile-up of garbage in different areas. Due to the protests, MCG roped in Ecogreen, which is responsible for door-to-door collection of waste, to clean public areas.

Sanjay Sharma, deputy chief executive officer of Ecogreen Energy, said that they have sought help from the police and MCG to continue their work and for the protection of its workers. “On Wednesday, the sanitation workers forcefully unloaded garbage from vehicles that were on their way to Bandhwari landfill, near Ashok Vihar towards Sector 12. The sanitation workers and their union leaders pelted stones on our vehicles and assaulted our workers who were collecting waste from old Gurugram,” he said.

Sharma said that on Wednesday more than 500 workers stopped their vehicles and assaulted drivers. He said that the protesters unloaded the garbage on main roads at more than 10 spots. “They collected garbage and dumped on the roads and threatened our staff not to clean public spaces or collect waste from households. Also, women workers punctured the tyres of garbage vehicles,” he said.

Ram Singh, president of Nagar Nigam Safai Karamchari Sangh, a sanitation workers’ union, admitted that they were “using force and puncturing vehicles” because the Ecogreen staff was not supporting their strike. “We had sought their support but they are supporting the state government,” he said.

The Gurugram Police said they have deployed 1,300 personnel in at least 10 areas to maintain law and order in view of the ongoing strike.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they have deployed teams for safety of the Ecogreen staff. “We will register a case against anyone found dumping garbage or damaging vehicles,” he said.

MCG joint commissioner Naresh Kumar said that their teams have been deployed at key spots to keep a check on the protesters. “We have also sought police help to manage the situation and to ensure the garbage is lifted peacefully. If the situation does not improve, we will formal compliant against them (protesters),” he said.

MCG official said that the situation of Zone 1 and Zone 2, that comprises old Gurugram, has been worst hit. Roads and other public spaces in Palam Vihar, Khandsa, Begumpur Khatola, Dundahera, Sector 4, 5, 7, 12, 14 and 15, resemble waste dumping spots.

