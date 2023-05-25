Gurugram: The councillor of Sarhaul ward and his son have been booked by Gurugram police after a man, who had allegedly lent them ₹15 lakh cash, died by suicide on Wednesday night, police said. Councillor, son booked after man dies by suicide

According to police, the deceased man left behind a video where he said that the father-son duo harassed him continuously when he asked for his money.

Police said the deceased was a resident of Dundahera in Udyog Vihar and had allegedly lent ₹9.5 lakh to the councillor, Virender Yadav, and ₹5 lakh to his son, Chotu, several months back.

Investigators said the deceased consumed a poisonous substance in Udyog Vihar Phase-III area on Wednesday evening.

Police said he was vomiting on the road when some passers-by came to his assistance and informed his family. He was taken to his home, but his condition deteriorated after which his family members rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 23, but doctors declared him dead.

A senior police officer said while he was at home, his wife inquired why he took such an extreme step. “The man disclosed that he had lent money to Yadav and his son. However, they kept humiliating and abusing him whenever he approached them to get his money back. He recorded a video on his phone before consuming the poisonous substance and said he was forced to take such an extreme step,” he added.

The officer said the deceased’s wife was the first to see the video after he passed away. “The deceased person also urged the police to deliver him justice and said the money should be recovered and given to his family members,” he said.

On the basis of a complaint from the deceased’s wife, an FIR against the councillor and his son was registered under Section 34 (common intention) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station on Thursday, police said.

Meanwhile, the councillor refuted the allegations against him. “One of his daughters had recorded the video before he left home. It seems the family wanted to put pressure on me for which he consumed some poisonous item in a small amount but accidentally he died,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an investigation is underway in the case. “The video will be sent for a forensic analysis and necessary action will be taken against the suspects,” he added.