Gurugram court clerk arrested, minor apprehended over ₹50 lakh extortion bid
The caller allegedly claimed to be based in the US and have a criminal background before demanding ₹50 lakh. He also threatened the shop owner with consequences if the money was not paid, police said
Gurugram police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old court clerk and apprehended a 15-year-old boy for allegedly attempting to extort ₹50 lakh from a wine shop owner in Farrukhnagar by threatening him through a virtual foreign phone number, officials said.
Police identified the arrested accused as Sumit, a resident of Sikanderpur Bada village, who worked as a clerk at the Gurugram court. The minor is a Class 8 student.
According to police, the 40-year-old complainant approached Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday, alleging that he received a threatening call from an unknown number at 12.41pm on October 25.
The caller allegedly claimed to be based in the US and have a criminal background before demanding ₹50 lakh. He also threatened the shop owner with consequences if the money was not paid, police said.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday under Section 308(2) (punishment for extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
During preliminary questioning, investigators found that Sumit had allegedly obtained a virtual foreign phone number using information available online and planned the extortion attempt.
Police said the minor was allegedly tasked with making the threatening call and demanding money, while Sumit was supposed to collect the amount if the complainant agreed to pay.
“The accused are being questioned to establish their alleged involvement in the incident and determine whether they were involved in other similar cases. Efforts are also underway to recover the mobile phones and other devices allegedly used in the crime,” a police official said.
Investigators are examining whether the suspects were involved in similar extortion attempts, officials added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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