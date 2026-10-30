Gurugram court clerk arrested, minor apprehended over ₹50 lakh extortion bid

Gurugram police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old court clerk and apprehended a 15-year-old boy for allegedly attempting to extort ₹50 lakh from a wine shop owner in Farrukhnagar by threatening him through a virtual foreign phone number, officials said. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday under Section 308(2) (punishment for extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Representational image)

Police identified the arrested accused as Sumit, a resident of Sikanderpur Bada village, who worked as a clerk at the Gurugram court. The minor is a Class 8 student.

According to police, the 40-year-old complainant approached Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday, alleging that he received a threatening call from an unknown number at 12.41pm on October 25.

The caller allegedly claimed to be based in the US and have a criminal background before demanding ₹50 lakh. He also threatened the shop owner with consequences if the money was not paid, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday under Section 308(2) (punishment for extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During preliminary questioning, investigators found that Sumit had allegedly obtained a virtual foreign phone number using information available online and planned the extortion attempt.

Police said the minor was allegedly tasked with making the threatening call and demanding money, while Sumit was supposed to collect the amount if the complainant agreed to pay.

“The accused are being questioned to establish their alleged involvement in the incident and determine whether they were involved in other similar cases. Efforts are also underway to recover the mobile phones and other devices allegedly used in the crime,” a police official said.

Investigators are examining whether the suspects were involved in similar extortion attempts, officials added.