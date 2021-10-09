Gurugram crime: Delhi cop held for 50 lakh robbery in Manesar

The Gurugram police arrested an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, who was posted with a special cell, for allegedly partaking in an incident of robbery at Manesar by three criminals allied with Delhi-based gangster Vikas Lagarpuria.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the arrested cop was involved in several criminal activities and has confessed about them. He was mainly involved in criminal activities involving Lagarpuria and his gang, as they belong to the same village and were friends.

The police said the Delhi cop had taken ₹15 lakh, as his share of the robbery in Manesar, which was carried out by the gang on August 4. He was arrested on Friday.

According to the Gurugram police, a group of robbers had struck at a flat owned by a real estate company and robbed ₹50 lakh. A part of this money was shared with the Delhi cop and Lagarpuria, the police said.

The three gang members, identified as Dara Singh alias Dhare, Amit Alias Meeta and Abhinav Sharma, were arrested by the crime team of Sector 31 on October 1, following a shoot-out at Bajghera.

During questioning, the trio allegedly pointed to the role of the Delhi cop, who was close to the gang and had taken a share of their loot. The cop was undergoing training at a training centre in Delhi and was recently promoted as well, according to the Gurugram police.

Subhash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram police, said, “The Delhi police ASI has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Manesar.”